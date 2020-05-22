AUBURN – Janice Arlene (Martin) St.Michel (our NiNi) was born Nov. 13, 1940, only weighing 1 1/2 pounds, passed away May 16, 2020. Janice was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, sister-in-law and friend. Janice worked hard her whole life but the one thing she loved more then anything was children. She worked at Valley’s Steak House, Maine Medical Center, Fairchild, Doubletree Hotel, Pineland, BusyBee Restaurant in Gray and babysat for her grandchildren and great-grandson Christopher. She had a amazing green thumb and could grow anything. Janice was a kind soul who always wanted to help everyone who needed it. Janice grew up in Portland and moved to Windham in 1972 with her seven children and husband. One of Janice’s greatest joys help raising her two grandchildren, Tina and Jenny. Then when her first great-grandson, Christopher was born the love and joy she got with being with him was amazing. She loved everyone of the children so much. Janice went back to school to get her GED and then got her nurse’s aid certificate. When Janice was 60 years old she made a deal with her granddaughter, Tina, that if she went back to school then Janice would go back and get her diploma which they both did together.Janice was always looking out for everyone there was one time she took her granddaughters to Burger King and saw a man getting food out of a trashcan, she went back inside and bought him a couple of meals, when she brought the meals out to the man she said ” I bought these for my grandchildren but they won’t eat them, do you want them?” This was the type of woman she was, it wasn’t just his belly she was feeding but his soul and not hurting his pride. If someone was hungry she fed them, if they were cold she would take her coat, hat and mittens off saying she had another set and give them away.One of the big things was her mom voice and when she yelled to her children they definitely heard her, she may of had to go through almost all seven kids names before she reached the right one but by that point you knew how much trouble you really were in.Janice taught us that there was nothing a woman couldn’t do that a man could, when her daughter got a tattoo and Janice saw it she said ” women don’t get tattoos ” the response to that was oh so there is something a woman can’t do that men can, needless to say all the sudden it was okay and was never mentioned again. She also volunteered in Portland at the neighborhood club. She taught her children and grandchildren her love of cooking, always making sure everyone had enough to eat. Her peanut butter fudge was a must have at every event. Surviving are her husband, Edmund St.Michel, of 62 years; her children, Debora Mayer her husband Thomas, Edmund St.Michel Jr, Barbara Schermerhorn her husband David, Susan St.Michel, Carol Dyer, Kathy Barnhart her husband Mike, Norman St.Michel his wife Tara; her sisters, Charlotte Lebeda, Nancy Maxfield her husband Denny; in-laws, Richard Beal, Yvonne St.Michel, Donald St.Michel, Janet St.Michel; her grandchildren, Tina Garey, Jenny St.Michel, Becky, Michael, Katrina, Thomas, Robert, Susie, Andrew, Kelsey, Christina, William, Patrick, Elizabeth, Mikayla, Emma, Mike(Rob), Ryan, Vanessa, Ashleigh, Christian, Wendy, Crystal, Devin, Austin and Nick; and 27 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. Janice has gone to be with her twin sister, Janette Martin; her mother, Lillian Christine Stanton; her brother Norman Stanton, brother Charles Stanton, sister-in-law Camille St.Michel-Beal; her grandmother, Ruby Walker; her Aunt Bee, who gave her the love of gardening.The family would like to thank Clover Health Care for the care they gave to Janice in her final hours.In lieu of flowersplease donate toAlzheimer’s research.

