NORTH BERWICK – Raymond K. Agar, 91, of North Berwick, died peacefully in Kittery with his loving wife Clara, of 64 years, by his side on May 15, 2020.Ray’s love for engineering resulted in a 30-year career as one of the lead engineers at Pratt and Whitney. Ray served in the U.S. Marine Corp and will be buried at a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Springvale.To read a complete obituary and to leave a message of condolence for his family, please visit http://www.autumngreenfuneralhome.com A Graveside service will be held at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery.The Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling the arrangements.

