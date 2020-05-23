AUBURN – The matriarch of the Malcolm and Sandra Philbrook family, Sandra G. Philbrook, born July 17, 1935, died on May 21, 2020 at the home she created at Fortune Rocks Beach. She was able to communicate her wisdom and love to her six children, 18 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and their spouses by both her actions and deeds. Her love and devotion to her family was evident by the countless sporting and school events she attended. In addition to honesty and fairness she conducted herself in a manner that each member of the family found inspirational. We will all miss, “Wash your hands,” “Write a thank-you note,” and “Read a book.” Sandra was the daughter of Violet and George Gibson and attended Lewiston Schools until her family moved to Kennebunk where she graduated from Kennebunk High School. In 1953 she married Malcolm Winter Philbrook and they settled in Auburn from 1961 to present. Sandra was active in all parental activities especially at Merrill Hill and Lake Street School programs. In addition she served as Bookkeeper for the Crockett, Philbrook, and Crouch Law Firm.Sandra assisted in the creation of Hoop Basketball Camp in 1971 with her husband along with her sister-in-law and husband, Susan and Fern Masse, and served as an active Director of the Winter Foundation. In 1984 Sandra embarked on a project to build a home on Fortune Rocks Beach that would create a sanctuary for her ever-growing family to gather. She hosted many family parties and “cousin’s week” each summer after Hoop Basketball Camp completed its programs.Sandra is survived by her husband, Malcolm, her six children: Deborah Belanger and her husband ScottSharon Bergeron and her husband DenisLinda (Cookie) Dana and her husband Robert Michael (Mickey) Philbrook and his wife Debora Pamela Leary and her husband JustinKaren Philbrook Her 18 grandchildren: Craig Belanger and his wife AbigailNicole LaBrie and her husband SteveRyan Belanger and his wife Rachel Robert BelangerRiley Bergeron Calvin Bergeron Jennnifer Finch and her husband Dave Katherine DanaElizabeth DanaKyle Philbrook and his wife LaurenJames PhilbrookKelly PhilbrookCameron Leary and his wife BeccaKaren LearyBowen Leary and his wife AllyQuinlan LearyDouglas PhilbrookJosslyn PhilbrookHer ten great-grandchildren:Grace BelangerMary BelangerBradley BelangerCaroline BelangerMax LaBrieAnne LaBrieEllie LaBrieChance BelangerJames FinchSurvived by her sister, Beverley Clough and her husband, William; her brother, George (Pudgy) Gibson and his wife Faye; her sister-in-law, Susan Masse and her husband, Fern. Sandra will be missed by many nieces and nephews, as well. Sandra is predeceased by her brother, Robert Gibson, and her great-granddaughter, Bella Belanger. We will honor Sandra with a Celebration of Life at a date and time to be announced in the future. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Cremation and Funeral Service website. http://www.mainefuneral.com Please leave your email address if you wish to be notified of the Celebration of Life. Contributions may be made in Sandra’s name to: Auburn Public Library The Dorothy Philbrook Endowment Fund 49 Spring St.Auburn, ME 04210-5946

