SCARBOROUGH – Robert J. “Bobby” Rice, 73, of Saco, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House while surrounded by his family.Bob was born in Saco on Sept. 20, 1946, a son of Milton and Irene (Rancourt) Rice. He was a graduate of Thornton Academy, class of 1966.Bob worked as a quality control engineer and was first employed by Pratt and Whitney in Connecticut for 10 years. He later worked for Parker and Nichols in Portland for over 20 years, retiring in 2005.Bob was an avid reader, photographer, and music lover. He had a wealth of knowledge across many subjects, and even received occasional phone calls from friends asking for answers to trivia or Jeopardy questions. Throughout his life, Bob had a great interest in automobiles, and often reminisced about his prized 1969 GTO Judge. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Carmen (Beaudoin) Rice, on Feb. 11, 2015; and by his siblings, Doris Hubert and Edmund “Eddie” Rice.He is survived by his son, Matthew Rice, daughter-in-law, Jennifer; grandson, Jack; as well as his sister-in-law, Spring; and niece, Kathleen. Bob’s family would like to especially thank his wonderful caregiver, Stacy Conley, and the staff at Gosnell House. Services are private at Laurel Hill Cemetery. To view Bob’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine.

