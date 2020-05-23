GORHAM – Elaine Packard Pike passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord on May 19, 2020. Born on Aug. 24, 1930 in South Paris to Nora McAlister.She attended school in Lovell, Bethel and West Paris. On June 23, 1947 she married Frank E. Packard in Waterford. They went on to have three children which she spent her time raising while caring for her home. Elaine loved to cook and there were always cookies or congo bars waiting to be shared with her many friends and family that stopped by for a cup of tea.In 1971 Elaine came to know her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Her life was spent faithfully trusting in his love and guidance. Her faith brought her through the death of Frank from cancer in 1984.In 1995 she married Ashley Pike at her son’s cottage on Highland Lake in Bridgton. Residing in Gorham, they went on to have many adventures including winters spent in Florida where they made many new friends as well as spending time with old friends from Bethel.The last year had been a challenging one as her health declined and eventually she moved to The Gorham House where she passed away.She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Packard; and her sister, Joan Grover. She leaves behind her husband, Ashley Pike of Gorham; children, Richard Packard and wife Lauren of Laguna Beach Calif., Joanne “Jodi” Keniston and husband David of Albany, Marc David Packard and wife Sally of Lake Forest, Calif., and stepchildren, Robert and Patricia Gentala of Tucson Ariz., Ashley and Diane Pike of Windam, Bruce and Wanda Pike of Raymond, Susan Burwick of Norwell, Mass., Shirley and William Landmesser of Stockton Springs, Jean and Scott Miceals of Texas and Jana Pike of Gorham; as well as many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.Services will be held at a later date.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous