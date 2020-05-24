GRAY – Dennis Durgin, 77, a lifetime resident of Gray passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2020 after a battle with cancer surrounded by his family. Born March 6, 1943, the son of Paul and Evelyn Durgin. After graduating high school in 1961, Dennis set out for California to strike it rich in gold, after realizing it wasn’t there he came back to Gray only to realize that his eventual fortune would come from “dirt”. Dennis married Carlene “Tina” Frank Wing in 1964 and raised four children. Dennis had a very colorful life and was a multi-talented person. There was nothing that he couldn’t do if he put his mind to it. Some of his talents and accomplishments include:He was a fisherman at Matinicus Island, Heavy Equipment Operator, Long haul Trucker, Welder, Fabricator, Engineered a hydroelectric dam, trucking dispatcher, and owner of Durgin Lumber and Sawmill. He also owned and operated Durgin Sand and Gravel. Finally finding his pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.Some of his hobbies included motorcycle racing and owned Indians to Harleys, farming and steers, racing cars, building model airplanes, woodworking, flying his plane, scuba diving, golf, and dancing. He raced cars and snowmobiles and then passed this on to his son. Later in life he set up racing go karts for some of his grandchildren. His last and probably most fun hobby was making moonshine!Dennis was very much a family man. He took great pride in being able to take his family on multiple cruises and Florida vacations. In order to maintain the family togetherness, he built a family gather area which included a pool, basketball court, shooting range, shuffle board court, and a golf simulator building. He went on to add an area for friend and family to bring their RVs up and enjoy the area. He hosted many class reunions, lobster bakes and firework displays at the family compound. In later years, Dennis and Tina enjoyed traveling in their RV and spending winters in Florida.Dennis was blessed with a loving family and a colorful career. A man of many talents, He touch many lives and changed many for the better. He was kindhearted and always there to help you if needed.Dennis is survived by his wife Carlene “Tina” Frank Wing; and children, Denise Pride and husband John, Dianna Ridlon and husband Ralph, Glenn “Fella” Durgin, Betsy Durgin and partner Barny Hamlin. He is also survived by his brothers, David and his wife Lisa, George, and his wife Carol, sister, Cindy and husband Norman Rogers; grandchildren, Chelsey LaPlante, Ross Spurling, Chelsea Yeaton, Emily and Gunner Durgin, John Pride III, Mary Webber, and Michele Pride; great-granddaughter, Avery LaPlante. Dennis is also survived by many lifelong friends, too many to list, but you all know who you are. Many nieces and nephews.The family would like to the thank the doctors, nurses, and Androscoggin Hospice.There will be no services at his request.Memorial donationscan be made toSt. Jude Children’sResearch Hospital501 St. Jude PlaceMemphis, TN 38105orBoys Town14100 Crawford St.Boys Town, NE 68010

