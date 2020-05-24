PORTLAND – Justyn M. Hayden, 32, of Tate Street died unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at his home.Justyn was born in Portland on March 26, 1988. He was the son of Joel E. and Barbara (Meuse) Hayden. He attended local schools in Portland. He enjoyed his career as a lobsterman, on a boat out of Freeport. He enjoyed spending his days out on the water, his family can recount the endless times he expressed how being out at sea felt like being in a different world. In his spare time, Justyn loved skate boarding, spending time at the beach and listening to new mixtapes. He was also an avid sports fan who loved playing football, basketball, and baseball.Justyn enjoyed many things, but what he enjoyed most was spending time with his son. Although Justyn may not be with us, his memory lives on with his son. He will be remembered as a family oriented, kind-hearted person, who would do anything for others. Justyn had a contagious grin and could hold a conversation with anybody. Justyn is survived by his parents, Joel and Barbara Hayden of Portland; a son, Javonte Angelos Hayden of Portland; a sister, Jenessa Hayden of Portland, a brother, James Hayden of Portland; several aunts, uncles, cousins and many close friends.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, May 28, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.Due to anticipated restrictions, attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations may be in place to meet state mandates. To view Justyn’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous