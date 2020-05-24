FALMOUTH – After many years of living with Alzheimer’s, Linda May (Plummer) Newell, 80, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. Linda grew up in Westbrook, then lived most of her life in Gorham, and spent her final years back in Westbrook. On Jan. 10, 1940, in Portland, Linda was born as the first child of Etta M. (Spiller) Plummer and Fred S. Plummer.Linda grew up in Westbrook, graduating high school in 1957. She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Westbrook and was a Rainbow Girl during her high school years.After high school, she attended Newton College of the Sacred Heart and received her bachelor’s degree in nursing. She lived in southern California for nearly a decade, working at the Neuropsychiatric Institute of UCLA Medical Center and rose to the position of Assistant Director of Nursing Services.Linda and her husband at the time, Roy C. Newell, moved back to Maine to raise two sons in Gorham. Linda worked in various nursing capacities over the years at Jackson Brook Institute, Maine Medical Center, Mercy Hospital, Unum, and as a visiting nurse. Linda worked as a nurse until she was 70.Linda was the oldest of five siblings. She grew to become the leader of the children and acquired the nickname of “The Sargent” and then later on “The General”, giving orders to all that were in her vicinity; and that leadership style followed her through her adult life. Linda aspired to be in leadership positions in whatever she did and wherever she went. She was on the board of directors of F.S. Plummer Company, founded by her father. Linda is survived by her four sons, Gregory S.W. Newell of Sierra Vista, Ariz.; Christopher R. Newell of Princeton, Mass.; John Hoy of Durham, N.C.; and Larry Bentley of Marlborough, Mass. Additionally, she is survived by her former husband, Roy Newell; her four siblings, Susan MacDonald, Jane Murphy, Mark Plummer, Cliff Plummer; and her nine grandchildren. We would like to thank Sedgewood Commons and give a special thanks to Avita of Stroudwater for taking care of Linda for the past six years. The staff there have been wonderful and we are thankful for the care they provided.Celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Linda’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.In remembrance of Linda, any donations can be made to Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org).

