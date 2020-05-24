DUNNELLON, Fla. – Edna L. Rosengren, 73, of Freeport, passed away peacefully at her winter home in Dunnellon, Fla., on Saturday, May 9, 2020.She grew up on her family’s farm in Gray and attended the Gray school system. She was one of three children, to the parents of Edward and Virginia Morse. Edna is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Donald E. Rosengren; daughter, Lynda and husband Dale Rosengren, son, Paul and wife Kim Granholm, stepson, Eric and wife Sherri Rosengren. She is also survived by her sister, Martha and husband Robert Ray. Furthermore, she was surrounded by the love of many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.She is predeceased by Derek Rosengren and survived by Kylee, Jordan and Logan Granholm, Elizabeth McGlinn, Kate Ambrose, and step-granddaughter, Shyla Cameron. She was the loving aunt and great-aunt to many. For the past 43 years Edna prided herself in her work and persistence. She had been the majority owner of the family-operated landscaping business, which she and Don started in 1977. Edna greatly enjoyed writing letters, getting lost on car rides with Don, and being surrounded by her family. She made sure no one ever left her home with empty hands, hearts, or stomachs. She will be surely missed by all.Service announcements to follow.

