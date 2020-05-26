PORTLAND — Utility work as part of the Deering’s Corner roundabout project will begin Wednesday, May 27, at the intersection of Deering and Brighton avenues and Falmouth Street.

Both legs of Falmouth Street at the intersection and the north leg of Deering Avenue will be closed. All traffic to and from the intersection from these streets will be detoured to an alternate route. The work is expected to last two weeks.

“Through traffic will still be possible along Brighton Avenue and to/from the southern leg of Deering Avenue. All road users should allow additional travel time when traveling through this area during this time,” the city said in a news release. “During this work, all through traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes.”

