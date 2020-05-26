Arundel Conservation Trust food drive tops 2,000 pounds

To the editor,

It’s sometimes easy to forget, amidst all the stress and upheaval that people are struggling with these days in this Great Pandemic, that really good things can still happen when people come together to work for a common cause.

That’s what happened on May 16 when Arundel residents, businesses and community leaders responded so positively to the Arundel Conservation Trust in our ACT Food Drive, asking people for food to be given to those in need during these tough times.

The ACT Food Drive was a huge success.

We brought in over 2,000 pounds of much needed food staples and canned goods to the Community Outreach Services (COS) food distribution center at Vinegar Hill Music Theater in Arundel. Volunteers from ACT picked up food donations at people’s homes, and at donation containers at the Arundel Town Transfer Center, Arundel Fire Station, J Brothers Variety Store and at ACT’s Welch Woods Preserve trailhead.

The Arundel Historical Society donated a big supply of frozen home-made baked beans and pasta sauce, which is usually only available at their (COVID-19 suspended) monthly Saturday Night Suppers.

We have a couple of shout-out’s for a few folks, although everyone who found it in their heart to make a food donation deserves thanks:

· The anonymous town official who filled up the bed of his big pickup truck with a lot of food for our drive;

· A lady who lives on Limerick Road and called Wendy Lank (Arundel’s general assistance director) and asked where to bring 18 bags of food for the ACT Drive;

· Employees at the town transfer station who, with their donations, took us over the top of our 2,000-pound goal;

· Someone we call the Great PB&J Donor, who gave us lotss of jars of peanut butter and jelly;

· and David and his crew of volunteers at the COS distribution center at the Vinegar Hill Music Theater, who opened up the center on Saturday for our drive.

Usually at this time of year, ACT leaders and volunteers are busy building new trails and doing maintenance work on our conservation properties in Arundel. Since the pandemic makes that impossible now, we thought the food drive would be a great way for our members and supporters to help those in need as a tangible demonstration of our goal of building greater community amongst our residents and businesses in Arundel.

Board of Directors

Arundel Conservation Trust

