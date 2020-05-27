The city of Bath has announced plans to re-open to the public beginning Monday, June 1, 2020. City Hall offices will open by appointment only.

“This is going to be a very controlled reopening of our municipal offices to the public,” said City Manager Peter Owen in a news release. “Using guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and the State of Maine, we have implemented new procedures to protect both our staff and the public from the spread of COVID-19. It is going to be a while before we are back to ‘business as usual.’ We ask for everyone’s patience and understanding as we lay the groundwork for resuming services.”

Some of the additional safety measures being implemented in City facilities include:

Required use of facemasks for visitors and employees (health and age exceptions allowed).

Required adherence to 6 ft. social distancing guidelines.

New safety shields at all public counters.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures.

Temporary restriction on the use of City buildings by non-municipal entities.

Increased capacity for online services – a new partnership with third-party electronic payment processing platform MuniciPAY will allow users to pay property taxes, as well as parking tickets and parking permits, online. A full list of online services is available at www.cityofbath.com/OnlineServices

Additional protocol for Bath City Hall includes:

Public access by appointment only.

Closure of the second and third floor to the public. (This includes the building’s public bathrooms). Necessary meetings will take place in the auditorium. All other assistance will be online or over the phone.

One-way foot traffic – entry to City Hall will be provided through the side door; exit through the front door. There will be clear signage on both doors.

Limit of one visitor at a time in each office.

All city operations are subject to change and are dependent on guidance from the CDC and the state of Maine.

Residents are urged to continue to conduct business online, by mail, and over-the-phone wherever possible.

“I want to thank staff in charge of providing essential City functions for conducting their jobs without interruption during the crisis, including our Finance, Wastewater Treatment Plant, Fire and Rescue, and Police Departments,” said Owen. “Our goal is to restore all City services as quickly as safety permits.”

The city has compiled a list of resources for the community, including aid for businesses, food services, general assistance, and more. The public is encouraged to visit cityofbath.com and the city’s Facebook page for updates and information.

