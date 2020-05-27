WESTBROOK — Five residents of the Springbrook Center nursing facility have died from COVID-19, and 55 residents have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for the nursing facility.

That’s an increase from the 37 residents and 18 employees who tested positive last week, said Lori Mayer.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those impacted by COVID-19, especially the families of the five residents that have passed away,” Mayer said.

Springbrook Center at 300 Spring St. is home to 97 senior citizens and has 165 employees. It provides post-hospital, short-term rehabilitation and long-term and respite care services.

“We are working round the clock to keep our patients and residents healthy and as safe as possible. We are doing everything in our power – and everything medical experts know as of at this time – to protect our patients, residents and employees,” Mayer said.

Springbrook has had safety measures to limit the potential spread of the coronavirus in effect since the beginning of the pandemic. “It’s difficult because of community spread. Regardless of how well a facility doing, there is always that chance of it spreading, which can create devastation,” City Health Officer Andrew Turcotte said in a recent interview. Springbrook has restricted visitors and employees have been wearing personal protective equipment, according to Dr. Richard Feifer, the center’s chief medical officer. It screens employees and residents three times daily and checks employees’ temperatures as they arrive for work. It also has canceled all nonessential outside medical appointments residents.

