Beverly Ann Anderson 1934 – 2020 AUBURN – Beverly Ann Anderson, passed away at the Clover Assisted Living Center on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born the daughter of Lester Munsey and Thelma Arline Dotton on March 11, 1934. Beverly grew up in Bath graduating from Morse High School, class of 1954. Bev lived in the Bath, Brunswick area most of her life, spending several decades in Cambridge, Mass. Beverly was a dedicated mom who spent her time taking care of her disabled daughter, Terri. She was very proud of her daughter and would do anything for her. In her spare time, she loved to listen to music, and talk on the telephone with her friends. She will be missed by those that loved her. She is survived by her daughter, Terri Anderson of Clover Living Center; two brothers, William Munsey of Oklahoma and Clarence Munsey of Brunswick; and Roberta Studley, sister and co-guardian of Terri Anderson, of Florida. Beverly is buried at Oak Grove Cemetery. To share your thoughts and condoences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com

Guest Book