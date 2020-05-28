SACO – Jeannette Stone, “Blue-eyes” 79, of Saco, passed in the comfort of her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020, in the arms of her beloved Raymond.She was born on January 4, 1941, in Saco, a daughter of Willie Breton and Laurette Taschereau-Breton and stepdaughter to Antoinette. She was educated in Saco schools and employed for several years at Corning prior to her retirement.Her hobbies were assisting with putting finishing touches to the beautiful woodwork her loved ones created. She enjoyed time with her family and friends and adored her great grand-children. Her face would light up with excitement anytime she saw them. Her favorite pastime was shaking her legs to good ol’ country music at her local legion hall on Sundays. She was also considered that “hip” grandmother showing off her master skills on Super Nintendo. She always attempted to stay ahead of the curve with modern technology. She will be sadly missed by many.She was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Algie Stone who passed in May 2004, her daughter, Diane Cyr in March of 1994, her brother Emile Breton of Newington, Conn., and her sister, Rachel Martel of Arundel, and her half-brother, Raymond Taschereau of Sanford. She is survived by her loving partner of over 12 years, Raymond Gray of Saco, her sister, Priscilla Garland of Hollis, her son-in-law, Dennis Cyr and fiancé Sue Bedard of Saco, two grandchildren, Corrie Cyr-Boudreau of Lyman, and companion Matt Caldwell, Nikolas Cyr and wife Julie Cyr of Saco, and three great grand-children, Lily, Dakota and Tyler, several nieces and nephews.May you rest peacefully with your loved ones. We love you.A private graveside ceremony will be held at Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Jeannette’s memorial page or leave and online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com

