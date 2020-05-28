WINDHAM – Priscilla R. Gilman, 74, died peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House on May 26, 2020, after a long illness with her husband, Jack Gilman, and daughter, Rhonda Davis at her side. She was born on July 17, 1945, the daughter of Henry and Rebecca (Lampron) Baril.Priscilla loved the outdoors and shared that with her husband; boating on Sebago, Harley rides, and being at the poolside with her grandchildren and half of the kids in the neighborhood. She took pride in her home. She loved gardening, cooking and canning.Priscilla’s passion for kids showed in her job as an Ed Tech for special need kids at the Windham School system. She referred to these students as her “kids” and her refrigerator shows every school picture of these children.Her smile lit up a room and when her speech was compromised in the last year of her life, she never stopped smiling and would always use humor on the most difficult days.She is survived by her husband, Jack Gilman of Windham; daughter, Rhonda Davis of Windham; her sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Phillip Menna of Monmoth; grandchildren, Jenelle Boulanger of Raymond, Angela Lyon of Raymond, and Stephanie McLaughlin of Windham; and great-grandchildren, Drew and Luke Boulanger of Raymond, Dominic and Gabriel Lyon of Raymond, and Grace Mclaughlin of Windham.She was predeceased by her son, Richard Ferris.At Priscilla’s request, there will be no services. The family wishes to thank the staff at Gosnell and Dolby Blais and Segee for the care, compassion and dignity they showed for Priscilla and the family. To express condolences or participate on Priscilla’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

