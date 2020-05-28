Blood drive

Memorial Post 197 of the American,Legion is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from noon-5 p.m. on Friday, May 29, at 300 Conant St. (Route 25), Westbrook.

As a thank you, blood and platelet donors will receive a “We’re all in this together” T-shirt by mail while supplies last.

To donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information.

Kindergarten registration

Children who will be 5 years old by Oct. 15 are eligible to start kindergarten this year.

To register your child or for more information contact the school your child will attend: Canal School, 854-0840 or [email protected]; Congin School, 854-0844 or [email protected]; and Saccarappa School, 854-0847 or [email protected]

