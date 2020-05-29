Anne Carney has ‘solid track record’

To the editor,

I urge fellow Scarborough Democrats to vote for Anne Carney for Senate District 29. She is currently serving in the House of Representatives and has established a solid track record of advocacy and accomplishments for our community. Her website at www.annieformaine.com presents the highlights of her record so far, and it gives me confidence that she will continue to deliver for the people of our district, and for Maine.

Theodora J. Kalikow

Scarborough

No more tax increase

After to reading to my dismay the town of Scarborough speaking of yet another tax increase in 2020. Less that 10 months ago there was a substantial property tax increase with the townwide evaluation.

With all of the new buildings and projects that have taken place in the last 10 to 15 years, with all that tax revenue, how can my property tax be justified?

Costs and burdern are increasing for everyone and the state of coronavirus going on deep into 2020 with effects on everyone, I would expect the leaders of my property tax increases to live within their means! Most of us have to live within our means! I don’t get a tax credit like developers have — why don’t they pay for an increase in tax revenue? Why can’t I be grandfathered from any tax increase after 42 years?

I still ask how you can justify any property tax increase.

Hello: live within yours and every taxpayers’ means.

When was the last time in Scarborough that three tax bills or even two tax bills stayed the same with no increase? When?

Mark T. Regan

Scarborough

P.S. Where is downtown Scarborough?

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: