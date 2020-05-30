THE VILLAGES, Fla. – Patrick J. Perkins, 73, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on May 14, 2020. He was born on June 18, 1947, in Westbrook, Maine, to the late Theodore and Marguerite Buck Perkins. He was an Army Veteran serving during Vietnam. Pat was a top player in The Villages softball league. He was an avid golfer, and traveled to Europe with the Portland Rugby Team in the 1970s. He will always be remembered as a kind and nurturing father, husband, brother, and friend. His comforting smile and generous spirit will live on in our hearts. He was a bright light and a gift to all who had the joy of knowing him. Rest easy dad, and give Mckenna a big hug.He is survived by his loving wife, Tricia Mack Perkins of the The Villages; his children, Kasey Perkins of Portland, Maine, and Stacey Hilton of Muskegon, Mich.; three brothers, Peter Perkins, Paul Perkins, and Phil Perkins.Pat was predeceased by his granddaughter, McKenna Hilton. No services will be held, but he will have a celebration of life at a later date.Please donate to the tie dye heArt memorial scholarship. Donations to assist in funding this scholarship may be made through the Kentwood Public Schools Educational Foundation website (just enter Mckenna Hilton Tie-Dye HeART Scholarship in the comment section of your donation). Checks can also be mailed to: KPSEF 5820 Eastern Ave Kentwood, MI 49508(memo: Mckenna Hilton Memorial Scholarship)

