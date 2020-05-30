WESTBROOK – Russell Eugene McLellan, 78, passed away Tuesday, May 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Russell was born on April 21, 1942, in Houlton, Maine, son of Alfred McLellan and Mabel (Jackman) McLellan. Russell graduated from South Portland High School and Northeastern Business School. He married the love of his life, Donna Andreasen McLellan, and they spent 56 wonderful years together. He worked for Ford Motor Credit for 31 years. Russell was kind, generous, loving, reliable, loyal, happy, and a great conversationalist. He loved playing golf, refereeing soccer and basketball, umpiring baseball and softball, being with his family, and going to the horse races. He was a season ticket holder to the Boston Red Sox for years, taking his family to Patriots, Celtics, Bruins and Red Sox games. He also enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s sporting events. Russell is survived by his wife, Donna Andreasen McLellan; daughter, Tammy McLellan Desjardin, son-in-law, Allan Desjardin; son, Todd McLellan; grandchildren, Brandon and Brittany Desjardin; siblings, sister and brother-in-law, Linda and George Lougee; brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Nancy McLellan; sister and brother-in-law, Norma and Rick O’Brien. The family would like to thank the staff at Compassus Hospice for their loving care and support during this very difficult time, and the staff at the Barron Center Adult Daycare for their extended care. Due to the Covid 19, services will be private. To express condolences and to participate in Russell’s online tribute please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

