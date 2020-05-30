SOUTH PORTLAND – Robert M. Bennett, of South Portland passed away at the age of 87 on May 26, 2020 after a long illness.He was born in South Portland on July 1, 1934, the son of Williams Bennett Sr. and Carrie Bennett. He was one of three boys. His brothers, William Bennett Jr. and Kenneth Bennett have both passed.Robert attended South Portland schools before joining the United States Marine Corps in November of 1950. He served out country with pride until he retired in July of 1974.Robert met and married the love of his life, Viola Williams, in 1954. They were married for 52 years, until Viola’s passing in 2006. His stepdaughter, Linda Jordan, predeceased him in 2014.He is survived by his stepson, Stephen Grovo and his wife, Sharon, of Florida as well as four grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great-great-granddaughters and several nieces and nephews. Robert is also survived by his friend and companion, Marlene Steven.The family would like to thank the staff at Saco Bay Physical Therapy and Martin’s Point in Scarborough for all they did for him.A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Highland Memorial Cemetery in South Portland. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

