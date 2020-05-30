QUINCY, Mass. – Gertrude Knowles of Quincy, Massachusetts, passed away on May 26, 2020, from lung cancer at the home of her son in Falmouth, Maine. Born in Schenectady, N.Y., on July 16, 1927, to the late Doran and Esther McDermott, Gert was a resident of Quincy for more than 80 years. Gert was a loving, kind, generous woman. She will be lovingly remembered as a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Gert was the loving wife of the late Malcolm E. Knowles. Devoted mother of Daniel Knowles and his wife Gail of Falmouth, Kathleen Lehmann of Weymouth Mass., Matthew Knowles and his wife Joanne of Marshfield, Mass. and Sylvia Knowles of Southampton, Pa.Gert was predeceased by her son, Kevin. Cherished grandmother of Nathan Knowles and his wife Michele of Quincy, Mass, Bradford Knowles and his wife Marli of Cumberland, Maine, Christine Lehmann and her wife Jane Bartlett of London, U.K., Mark Lehmann and his wife Leigh of Hingham, Mass., Patrick Knowles of Oakland, Calif., Daniel Knowles of Longmont, Colo., Rachael Knowles and her companion Eric Kuehn of Marshfield, Mass., and Malcolm Knowles of Marshfield, Mass. She is also survived by six great grandchildren, and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.The family would like to express their thanks to Northern Light Homecare and Hospice for their excellent assistance during Gertrude’s illness. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Keohane Funeral of Quincy MA and will be private due to the current viral crisis. Gert will be interred in Mount Wollaston Cemetery on June 1. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Gert to the PKD Foundation, P.O. Box 871847, Kansas City, MO 64187 or the Epilepsy Foundation,8301 Professional PlaceW #230,Landover, MD 20785.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous