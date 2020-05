COLCHESTER, Vt. – Patricia Ann (Welch) Brassard, 84, died peacefully May 25, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.Pat was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 6, 1936, the daughter of James and Eva (Cribby) Welch.Due to COVID-19 there will be no services at this time. To view Pat’s complete obit. go to http://www.minorfh.com

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous