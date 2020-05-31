Bedside Table

“As in many of his other history books, writer David McCullough keeps the reader engaged in the story of ‘The Pioneers.’ He makes me live what it was like to leave the New England coast and one’s family members to pursue young hopes and dreams. The Ohio River Valley was a destination of primeval growth rich in soil and all the natural resources necessary to form new towns and new relationships.

“You may ask how did the pioneers keep company for the journey? Did they take their livelihoods with them? How did they stave off Native Americans? Who invested in large land grants in the beginning? What sicknesses affected both pioneers and the Native Americans? And how did the rivers aid in the transport of so many more people? This book answers all these questions and so much more!

“American soil was not free. It represented years of hard work and loss. It took a personal faith that God would bring them through.

“In these trying times, this book gives me appreciation, hope, and a willingness to go the extra mile. It is exciting to read about young people who had the desire to live in a wild wilderness and help one another as they made for themselves a new homestead. As American citizens, we are on this journey of life together, and we all need inspiration to continue it. This book is inspiration enough.”

—Limington resident Sylvia MacDonald, retired educator for MSAD#6

