WESTBROOK – Raymond Russell Chamard, 87, of Windham passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020. He was born in Westbrook, a son of Louise and Gladys (Blake) Chamard and attended local schools there. Mr. Chamard was a member of the Army National Guard for many years. Ray worked for the Blue Spruce Farm in Westbrook for several years and then at S.D. Warren Company, retiring in 1992 after 40 years of service. Ray had a deep fondness for his family, his farm and his tractors. He was predeceased by his brothers, Louis Chamard Jr. and Robert Chamard; and a granddaughter, Tracy McPhail. Surviving besides his wife, Gloria M. (Lowell) Chamard are their children, Karen McPhail of New York, Russell Chamard of Florida and George Chamard of Portland; grandchildren, Betsey McPhail, Amy Chamard, Chad Chamard, Sara Chamard, and Brian Chamard. Private interment will be held at Mayberry Cemetery, Windham. To express condolences and to participate in Mr. Chamard’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

