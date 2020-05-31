GORHAM – Margery “Marge” “Margie” Ann Thomas Clark passed away on May 27, 2020 at the age of 75 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a more than a yearlong battle with endometrial cancer. She resided in Gorham at the time of her death, after relocating to Maine in October, 2011. Mrs. Clark was born on May 10, 1945 in Bronxville, N.Y., the third child of Allen Marvin and Muriel Hill (Currie) Thomas. She spent her childhood in Hastings-on-Hudson, N.Y. and resided at Graham School, where her father served as Executive Director.She was predeceased by her parents; and two older brothers, Richard Marvin Thomas and Aubrey Currie Thomas.She leaves a family she adored: her husband of 52 years, Jared Albo Clark; two grown children and their families, her son, Adam Thomas Clark, his wife Asako and two grandchildren, Kai Ocean and Phebe Moeko Clark of Yokohama, Japan; and her daughter, the Rev. Holly Christine Hoffmann and her husband, Jonathan Thomas Hoffmann of Topsham; her younger sister, Mary Thomas Schirm of Riverview, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Clark was a 1963 graduate of Hastings High School and worked with members of her class to organize several reunions. She continued her education at Oberlin College, where she declared a Sociology Major before transferring to The University of Connecticut, where she was an Elementary Education Major, graduating in 1968. While her children were in elementary school she completed her Master’s Degree in Education at Lesley University, with an emphasis on Gifted Education. Throughout her life, Margery was an excellent student who sought answers to questions through careful research, first in libraries and later on the internet. Mrs. Clark taught elementary school children in Amenia, N.Y., Rosemont, Pa., and Rockport, Mass. before becoming a mother. After she completed her graduate work, she worked for 14 years in the Westford, Mass. public schools where she taught academically talented and gifted middle schoolers and later served as principal of Cameron, Frost and Robinson Elementary Schools. She relocated and served as principal of Martha Jones Elementary School in Westwood, Mass. and retired from the Shrewsbury, Mass. public schools after seven years as the principal of Calvin Coolidge Elementary School. Throughout her long career, Marge served on many study committees and always remained child-centered in her leadership. She was a passionate educator who cared deeply for the staff and students of the elementary schools where she served as principal. Although her career was very demanding, her husband and family were always central to her life. In order to spend more time with her precious grandchildren, she traveled to Japan many times. After first moving to Maine in 2011, she was a member of Allen Avenue Unitarian Universalist congregation, where she served on the Social Action Committee and taught Religious Education. In recent years, Mrs. Clark found her spiritual home at the State Street United Church of Christ, Portland. Here, she served on numerous committees and projects, taught Religious Education, was the community’s Moderator, and made many deep friendships. Within coming weeks there will be an immediate family-only service where her ashes will be laid to rest at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco. Later in the summer, there will be an online memorial service celebrating her life through the State Street United Church of Christ.Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland, Maine. To view Margery’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.comIn lieu of flowers, it was Marge’s wish that donations be made to theState Street UnitedChurch of Christ159 State StreetPortland, ME 04101a community she lovedvery much.

