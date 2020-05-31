PORTLAND – James T. Lowery, 85, passed away at his home on May 27, 2020. He was born in Portland on Nov. 4, 1934, a son of James J. and M. Elizabeth (Grondin) Lowery.James grew up in Portland with his two brothers, Richard and Robert. He attended Deering High School. In 1952, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force where he received his GED. Jim and his two brothers (also in the Air Force) met in South Korea where they served at the same time during the Korean War. He worked as a locomotive engineer for over 32 years with Maine Central Railroad.Jim loved the ocean and sailing his boat, enjoying both racing and cruising. He was also an avid skier at Sugarloaf where he down hilled for many years and later in life was active in x-country skiing. He was an avid jogger and participated in several 10-k road races. He also ran five Maine marathons.Jimmy was a great husband and father and really loved people in general. He so enjoyed being a host, cooking and socializing. He always baked special treats for the children. Jim will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. His family will truly miss him so very much. A special thanks to his team of caregivers (both medical and personal), from Hospice of Southern Maine who took such great care of him, always with a smile, and making him feel so special and making it possible for him to remain in his own home. Special thanks also to his private caregivers, especially Kathy, who were so supportive and went out of their way to do so many extras for him. He was predeceased by his parents; a daughter, Madonna Lowery and a brother, Robert Lowery.He is survived by his wife, Patricia (Dionne) Lowery of Portland; son, James Lowery Jr. of Portland; brother, Richard Lowery and his wife Betsey of Florida; nephew, Sean P. Lowery of Texas. A private graveside service will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Portland with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. To view photos and offer online condolences, please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com In lieu of flowers,donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Maine180 US Route 1Scarborough, ME 04074

