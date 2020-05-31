WOOLWICH — Firefighters extinguished a fire in the kitchen of a mobile home the night of May 28, saving the home despite extensive damage to the kitchen.

The fire broke out at 61 PJ Way off Middle Road around 10:30 p.m. Woolwich Fire Chief Mike Demers said everyone was able to get out of the home safely, including two cats and a dog.

The fire, which sparked while the resident was cooking, didn’t spread beyond the kitchen, Demers said. The oven was destroyed and firefighters cut into the ceiling as part of their efforts to extinguish the fire.

Demers said he doesn’t know if the home was insured or the name of the people living there. The residents stayed friends and family Thursday night, he said.

According to town tax records, the home is valued at $77,500.

