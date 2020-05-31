More than 300 protesters marched the streets of Portland and engaged in a standoff outside the Portland police station Sunday afternoon, demanding to meet with Chief Frank Clark to discuss their concerns about racial bias after a black man’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

The death of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, and in Portland hundreds of demonstrators marched peacefully down Congress Street, chanting, “No justice, no peace! No racist police!”

After walking to the Cumberland County Jail off St. John Street, the protesters returned to the police station on Middle Street.

“What we’re fighting for is justice. What we’re fighting for is peace,” said an organizer who refused to give his name.

Police officers stood at the top of the steps leading to the police station, and Lt. Robert Doherty addressed the crowd, telling them the department shared the goal of keeping people safe, but asked protesters to disperse for public safety during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want everyone in front of us to be safe and everyone behind us to be safe,” Doherty said.

Protesters demanded that Chief Clark come out to speak. Doherty asked that they agree to disperse after Clark spoke. They refused, and fanned out to neighboring intersections, where they formed human chains to block traffic.

Over and over, the protesters called on white Mainers to support people of color and fight for policing reform.

“I’m sickened by the killing of George Floyd and as a white person I wanted to show up,” Erin Brown of Portland said. “I don’t want it to be their problem. It’s all of our problem.”

Late Sunday afternoon, protest leaders pledged to remain outside the station until Clark spoke, but didn’t specify when and how they might agree to leave.

This story will be updated.

