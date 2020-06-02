SACO – Jeanne E. Gelinas, 88, of Saco, and formerly of Biddeford, passed away on Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Southern Maine Healthcare in Biddeford.She was born in Biddeford on July 18, 1931, the daughter of Edward and Aline (Lambert) Demeule. She graduated from St. Andre’s High School, class of 1949.Jeanne married her husband, Robert “Bob” Gelinas on May 14, 1955, at St. Andre’s Church in Biddeford. She was a devoted mom and homemaker to her five children. After raising her children, she was employed by St. Louis Childcare in Biddeford for several years.Jeanne was a woman of deep faith which sustained her through the untimely deaths of her husband and two of her five children. She faced these challenges with courage and grace, never allowing bitterness to overtake her spirit. She embraced the good in her life, finding joy and peace with her loving family and friends, and lived a full and rewarding life. She will be sadly missed.She was predeceased by her husband, Bob, on August 8, 1969, by one daughter, Paulette J. Gelinas, by one son, Roger N. Gelinas and by her four beloved sisters, Pauline Parish, Yvette Boutet, Lorraine Boutet and Therese Giguere.She is survived by three children, Gisele Sullivan and her husband Kevin, Donald Gelinas and his wife Shelley and Roland Gelinas and his wife Joy, her daughter-in-law, Linda Gelinas, six grandchildren, Stacey and her husband Justin, Kathleen, Megan and her fiancé Craig, Erin, Emily and Abbey and two great-grandchildren, Payton and Cameron. She is also survived by one brother, Edward Demeule and numerous nieces and nephews.Visitation and a funeral service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford. To view Jeanne’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit http://www.cotefuneralhome.com.

