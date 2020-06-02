SOUTH PORTLAND – Norma Alcantara, 83, of South Portland, passed away on May 11, 2020, peacefully with family by her side, after a four-month battle with a ruptured esophagus. Norma was born in Calais, Maine, to Frank W. and Viola M. (Skidds) Fenderson in 1936. She graduated from Calais Memorial High School at 16 and shortly moved to Portland where she got a job working as a supervisor of mortgage accounting at Union Mutual. She soon met her husband, Henry, and they settled in South Portland. For many years she took care of the neighborhood children while raising her own. She eventually went back into the work force at Amica Insurance until her retirement. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, crosswords, dancing, game shows, food, Toby her cat, and any chance to get together with the family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Henry F. Alcantara Sr., her parents, and longtime friend, Richard Axelson. She is survived by her three children, Kim Mundee and her husband Donald of Standish, Kelly Alexander and her husband Jon of South Portland, and her son Michael Alcantara of South Portland, her four siblings, Barbara Dalvet of Portland, John Fenderson and his wife Shirley of Falmouth, Phil Fenderson and his partner, Joanne of South Portland, and Jane Eakins and her husband Donald of Hurley, N.Y.Norma cherished her grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Jeremy Mundee and his wife Allison and baby Cora of Limington, Carley Mundee and John Brooks and baby Zander of Standish, Allen Alcantara of Westbrook, Nicholas, Benjamin and Sarah Alexander, all of South Portland, many nieces, nephews, and friends.Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m., on June 5, 2020, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland. Private burial to follow.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous