YARMOUTH – Wendell R. McCollor, “Mac” to most of his beloved friends, passed away peacefully at the Bay Square Nursing home in Yarmouth Maine on March 17, 2020.Mac was born on September 20, 1932, in Solon, Maine, the son of Wayne and Laura McCollor. He grew up in Solon with his sister, June, brothers, Paul and Richard. He lived on a big beautiful farm where he helped his family keep cows and sheep, using horse power to mow fields, plow and seed fields, lug wood and water and tap trees to make maple syrup and sugar. He was an avid athlete, playing basketball and baseball and coaching for the small-town team and the towns he taught school for in Portland and Greely. His father worked at CMP in Skowhegan and his mother was a teacher in the small three-story school house in the small town he grew up in. After two years in the Army, time spent in Panama during the Korean conflict, he went to college to get his master’s degree in industrial arts. This is where he developed his love of building, fixing small and large engines and carried this on through his lifetime. After college, he built his first home. The wood was gifted from father, that he had harvested and milled from the family farm. He continued to build homes and additions till well into his 80s. He was well known and beloved to many, many friends in the vast community he lived in. From Gorham to Gray and the communities of Cumberland and North Yarmouth he will be remembered fondly by his friends and colleagues for his love of family celebration and life, skill as a carpenter, genuine friend, willingness to volunteer at the fair, be fair with friends and family, donate his time singing for local nursing homes with his banjo and friends and longstanding devoted member of his congregation and membership with the Cumberland Congregational Church and choir adding his beautiful baritone singing voice. He is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Mathieu and Rebecca Creighton; stepdaughter, Annemarie Bean; grandchildren, Kathryn Schwarz, Peter Mathieu, Brooke Mullen, Tyler Creighton, Malcomb McCollor, Elsa Bean and Tobias Lepecki; great-grandchildren, Evelynn Schwarz and Bryce Hodge. Many loving nieces, nephews and close relatives, Leni Grant, Lita Brown and their beloved families and his beloved friend, John Carpenter. Predeceased by his devoted and beloved wife of 45 years, Helene G McCollor; son, Gerald McCollor and stepson, Karl Bean. Wendell will be buried, Friday, June 5, 2020, at Moss Side Cemetery, Cumberland, Maine, at 2 p.m.We ask that flowers are sent to Kim Mathieu115 Queen St.Gorham, ME 04038.Donations can also be sent to Kim Mathieu and will be donated to a one-time music scholarship to a 2021graduating senior at Greely High School.

