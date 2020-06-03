SACO – Peter Camille Gendreau, 72, of Grant Road passed away unexpectedly May 29, 2020, at his residence. Peter was born in Norwalk, Conn., on November 16, 1947, the son of the late Camille Gendreau of St. Francis, Maine, and the late Marie Pearl Roy-Gendreau of Norwalk, Conn.He attended Norwalk, Conn., area schools and later graduated from Norwalk High School in 1966.Peter had deep family roots in Maine. Where he resided in Biddeford, Old Orchard Beach and St. Francis before settling in Saco where he built his home in 1997.Peter is survived by his daughter Danielle Gendreau Marino and husband Michael Marino of Beverly, Mass., and his beloved grandchildren Samuel and Grace that he loved so much and would talk about often. His brothers, Roy Gendreau of Westport, Conn., and John Gendreau and wife Nicoletta of Stratford, Conn., his sister, Michelle Landry and husband, Conrad of Sarasota, Florida, stepmother, Ann Gendreau of St. Francis and nieces and nephews, Robyn Frank, Melissa Barrett, Christopher Gendreau, Kimberly Witvoet, and Justin and Brittany Landry. He was a self-employed carpenter, lobsterman and firewood supplier, and would often give generously of these gifts to others. Peter was most at peace in nature and enjoyed fishing, boating, lobstering, hunting and bird-watching. He also enjoyed attending Indian Pow-Wow’s and was proud of his Micmac heritage. A very skilled carpenter, he was often working with his hands building and crafting many wood-working projects including canoes and cabinetry. Peter was a proud member of Alcoholics Anonymous where he earned his 28th-Year Coin and helped many members in their journey in sobriety.Private family service will be held at this time. Memorial service to be announced at a later date.Dennett, Craig and Pate 365 Main St, Saco are entrusted with his arrangements.Memorial contributions can be made inhis name to AA.

