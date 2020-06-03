STANDISH – Evangeline “Rita” Ames, 89, passed away peacefully on May 31, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, after a battle with an aggressive cancer. She was born on April 10, 1931, in Hollis, Maine to Carl and Marguerite “Fogg” Deering and grew up on her 170-acre family dairy farm in Buxton. She married Arthur Ames on August 10, 1952, who she met while working at the American Can Company in Portland. She was often seen as a “roadie” and “caterer” for her youngest son, David’s band, “Stolen Mojo”. She was an attending member of Living Stone Community Church in Standish, Maine.Rita as she was known by family and friends was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as Nana. She never missed a birthday, anniversary or holiday. Rita is survived by her brother, Lindley and sister-in-law Debbie Deering of Raymond, Maine, son, Arthur “Butch” and daughter-in-law Gail Ames of Standish, Maine, son, Michael and daughter-in-law Sharon Ames of Steep Falls, Susan McCrillis and her fiancé Scott Harmon of Hiram, Maine, daughter-in-law, Brenda Ames of Standish, Maine and son, David Ames and fiancé, Pam Mancuso of Freeport, Maine. Rita is survived by 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, with two great-great grandchildren on the way.Rita was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Arthur Ames on August 20, 2016, her son, Daniel Ames in February, 2019, grand-daughter Angel Sudduth in April, 2017, grandson Nathaniel Ames in July, 1982 and brother Richard “Dick” Deering in April, 2020.Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, June 6, 2020 with friends and extended family having visiting hours between 10 a.m. -12 p.m. at Living Stone Community Church, 711 Ossipee Trail West in Standish, with an immediate family only ceremony to follow at 12 p.m. at Living Stone Community Church, followed by a burial at South Buxton Cemetery on Route 112 in Bar Mills. Please be mindful of Phase 2 Reopening restrictions and distancing.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous