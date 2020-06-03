SACO – Jeffrey A. Emerson, 58, of Lincoln Street passed away unexpectedly Monday June 1, 2020, at his residence. He attended local schools and graduated from Thornton Academy in 1980. Jeffrey worked as a shipping and receiving for Precision Screw for over 38 years. He enjoyed boating, snowmobiling, riding ATVs and spending time with friends. Survivors include his mother, Albertina “Shina” Tina Emerson of Saco, two brothers, Steven Emerson and companion, June Hartley of Biddeford, and Gary Emerson of Saco and a sister, Pamela J. Paul of Saco, four nieces and a nephew. Friends and relatives may attend a graveside service at 10 a.m., Friday, June 5, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco, Deering Park Section. Dennett, Craig and Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous