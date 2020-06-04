SOUTH PORTLAND – Charles M. Hall, 84, passed away peacefully at home in South Portland, Maine, on May 28, 2020 after a 2-1/2-year battle with cancer.He was the son of Milton E. and Flora Hall Sr. and raised in Kittery, ME, with summers on Cedar Island. Charles attended Kittery schools and graduated from Traip Academy. He went on to the Maine Maritime Academy, class of ’56, then served in U.S. Navy ’56 – ’59 on the USS Salem. He then served as 3rd Mate in the merchant marines from ’60 – ’66. Charles was always at home on the sea.Charles met Bernice E. Clough, and they were married in 1963. They settled in South Portland, ME and raised their family. At this time, Charles was an instructor at SMVTI/SMTC, 1966 – 2002 and known as “Captain Hall” to most.Charles was an avid member of the Portland Marine Society, known as the “Chowder King”, and the chowder was shared with many.Charles is survived by his children Patricia Hall, Susan Gunn, Gregory Hall and Jeffrey Hall, all of South Portland, ME and grandchildren Joseph Hall, Ashley Gunn and Jordan Gunn. He is survived by his sisters Eleanor Searway and May Varano, and brother/sister-in-law Everett and Jeralyn Hall. He was predeceased by his brother Milton E. Hall, Jr. in 2018.Charles was devoted to his family and friends. He was one to lend a hand whenever needed. His humor and story telling left people smiling. He was a man of his word and was loved and respected by so many who will remember him fondly. A memorial service will be held at a future date when we can all gather together to share stories and feel free to hug each other. Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland.For full obituary and to leave online condolences please visit http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

