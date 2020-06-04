Kaitlyn Watt of Saco and Elise Nason of Saco were named to the 2019 fall semester dean’s list at Simmons University in Boston. To qualify for dean’s list status, undergraduate students must obtain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, based on 12 or more credit hours of work in classes using the letter grade system.

Donna D. Bernard of Saco and Emily M. Maynard of Saco have been named to first honors on the Clark University dean’s list. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for first honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.8 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3.

Jacob A. Bilsky of Biddeford has been named to second honors on the Clark University dean’s list. This selection marks outstanding academic achievement during the fall 2019 semester. To be eligible for second honors, students must have a grade point average of 3.5 or higher, of a maximum of 4.3.

Adrianna Jordan, a native of Biddeford, made the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at MCPHS University. Adrianna is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences, Physical Therapy Pathway. Adrianna will graduate in 2022 from the Boston, Massachusetts campus. The dean’s list recognizes those students with a full-time course load who have achieved outstanding scholarship with a 3.5 GPA or higher for the academic term.

Saco resident Connor Northway, a Northeastern University student majoring in computer engineering/computer science was named to the university’s dean’s list for the spring semester. To achieve the dean’s list distinction, students must carry a full program of at least four courses, have a quality point average of 3.5 or greater out of a possible 4.0 and carry no single grade lower than a C- during the course of their college career.

Tristan Falardeau, of Saco and a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2020, received the Elliott S. Schwartz Award. Falardeau is a music and neuroscience major.

Alanna Haslam, of Saco and a member of the Bowdoin College Class of 2020, received the Edward Sanford Hammond Mathematics Prize. Haslam is a mathematics major with a minor in computer science.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »