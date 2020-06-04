BIDDEFORD — The Biddeford Cultural and Heritage Center is seeking nominations for the 2020 annual Biddeford Hall of Fame, a BCHC program that recognizes and celebrates the citizens of Biddeford or non-residents who have contributed to the history, heritage and culture of the city or the world at large in a significant way.

Winners will be inducted at a ceremony tentatively set for Oct. 3 at noon.

“We are very excited to recognize the accomplishments and contributions of those connected with the community. It’s important to remember where we came from and how far we can go,” said Diane Cyr, BCHC board president. “It’s great to be able to share some of the stories, the people and events, that make Biddeford what it is today — a better place to live and work — with the community and relatives of those being honored. BCHC is proud to host this event and hopes to make this a special celebration for everyone involved.”

Nominations should be sent in on the official nomination forms available on the BCHC website, although any application will be considered. Nomination forms will also be available at the Biddeford Saco Chamber of Commerce, McArthur Library, Biddeford City Hall and at the Heart of Biddeford. Deadline for submissions is July 16.

Nominations that were submitted last year, but not selected, will also be considered along with this year’s nominations. Voting, which is conducted by the Hall of Fame Committee, composed of members of the BCHC and the Biddeford Historical Society, the mayor, and members of the public, will take into consideration the significance of a nominee’s ethnic background. People may nominate themselves.

According to Denis Litalien, chair of the HOF Committee, the last two years’ selection processes were difficult. “With 400-plus years of history, this city has produced many excellent nominees,” he said. “More than 40 people were nominated, and 13 have, thus far, been recognized as a result of their work ethic, talents, perseverance and accomplishments.” The 13 inductees, he said, are featured prominently in a display at the Biddeford City Hall Council Chambers, which is open to the public for viewing during business hours.

“This award is a perfect way to put a spotlight on people who have made deep contributions to our community,” Mayor Alan Casavant said at last year’s event. “It could be the talented workers who came here from Turkey or Albania and used their ingenuity to create cloth known all over the world for its quality. It could be the Native Americans who were here in the beginning and helped so many Europeans flourish. It could be the women who were the matriarchs of their families and helped inspire a new generation in Biddeford.”

Immediately following the induction ceremony, there will be a reception for family and friends of inductees and others. Representatives of BCHC will be present for those interested in learning more about the organization and its other programs serving the community and will answer any questions about getting involved.

To nominate someone for the Biddeford Hall of Fame, submit no more than two pages of text along with the nomination form to: BCHC, c/o Diane Cyr, PO Box 896, Biddeford, ME 04005-0896 or email documents to [email protected] Documents may also be submitted via the website at www.BiddefordCulturalandHeritageCenter.org or submitted to any BCHC Board member or HOF Committee Member. For more information, contact BCHC President Diane Cyr at 207-283-3993.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: