Graduation

11 a.m. Sunday, June 7, at the Lisbon High School gym/parking lot

Top 10 scholars

Timber Mattson, Valedictorian

Jenny Dong

Corbin Hall

Ben James

Elise Madore

Sarah Moreau

Kadrian Rugullies

Ghiliaine Uwimpaye

Vannessa Wasielewski

Corey Wiers

filed under:
lisbon high school, senior graduation 2020, Times Record News
Related Stories
Latest Articles