SCARBOROUGH — Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, the First Congregational Church of Scarborough held a “stay-in-your-car” worship service for its congregation at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, in its parking lot.
The church is located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough.
Cars were directed to parking a safe distance apart by “ushers” and congregants were able to hear the service, the hymns, and the sermon via a loudspeaker in the lot.
Pastor Fred Gagnon led the service and delivered the message, while everyone remained in their vehicles.
For information on future services, and to hear and/or read devotional messages from Pastor Gagnon, go to www.fccscarborough.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Coastal Journal
Graduation 2020: Brunswick High School
-
The Forecaster
Graduation 2020: Scarborough High School
-
The Forecaster
Graduation 2020: Cape Elizabeth High School
-
Times Record
Graduation 2020: Mt. Ararat High School
-
Times Record
Damariscotta’s Stable Gallery to close for the year