SCARBOROUGH — Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, the First Congregational Church of Scarborough held a “stay-in-your-car” worship service for its congregation at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 31, in its parking lot.

The church is located at 167 Black Point Road in Scarborough.

Cars were directed to parking a safe distance apart by “ushers” and congregants were able to hear the service, the hymns, and the sermon via a loudspeaker in the lot.

Pastor Fred Gagnon led the service and delivered the message, while everyone remained in their vehicles.

For information on future services, and to hear and/or read devotional messages from Pastor Gagnon, go to www.fccscarborough.com.

