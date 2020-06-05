Municipal reopening

The Bridgton municipal building reopened Monday with a number of new rules for visitors and meetings. A total of five members of the public are allowed in the building at one time and all visitors will be required to wear a face mask. High risk individuals over the age of 65 and those with underlying medical conditions will be seen from 8-9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Business is conducted by appointment only and customers should wait outside the exterior entrance for a staff member to come get them. People are encouraged to transact town business online or by phone whenever possible. To make an appointment, contact individual departments as follows: Code Office, 803-9963; Community Development, 803-9956; Finance Office, 803-9957; Recreation Office, 647-1126; Public Services, 647-1127; fire chief, 803- 9955; Police Department, 647-8814; General Assistance, 803-9950, 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday; assessor’s agent, O’Donnell & Associates, Denis Berube, 926-4044; deputy town manager, 803-9959; and town manager, 803-9958.

Only five non-employees may attend meetings in the Board of Selectmen meeting room with a maximum of 15 attendees total per meeting.

Cool stuff

You know summer is just around the corner when ice cream shops start opening. Sammy’s Scoops on Main Street is now serving treats from 2-8 p.m. daily. The Gazebo on Portland Road is also open and times are posted on a sign out front. Last time I drove by it said the hours were from 1-8 p.m. but that may be subject to change. Many Bridgton businesses are beginning to open up in various ways – get the latest information at the Greater Bridgton Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce website, mainelakeschamber.com.

Senior Service awarded grant

The Maine-based John T. Gorman Foundation has awarded Lake Region Senior Service (Bridgton) a $10,000 grant to support its volunteer-based transportation service that provides rides to medical appointments for individuals without other transportation options. The grant was made through the foundation’s annual Direct Services Grant Program to help address basic needs such as food security, housing and access to health care. The foundation was established in 1995 by John T. Gorman, a grandson of L.L. Bean, to help disadvantaged Mainers in numerous ways.

Library offers modified services

Following new public health and safety guidelines, the Bridgton Public Library on Main Street is offering no-contact book drop-off and pickup through the month of June. Books can also be delivered to patrons via mail. New book drop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Just ring the doorbell for service. Patrons are encouraged to use the online catalog to look up and hold books and also explore other available online resources. As usual, 24/7 Wi-Fi access is available in the parking lot and courtyard. For more information call 647-2472 or go to bridgtonlibrary.org.

Perri Black may be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: