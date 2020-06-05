Auralie (Nichols) LaChance 1950 – 2020 ENFIELD, Conn. – Auralie LaChance, nee Nichols, 69, of Enfield, Conn., passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 2, 2020 at home. She leaves her husband of 21 years, Wilfred “Jim” J. LaChance. Auralie is survived by her son Benjamin A. Mueller of Canton, Conn., her daughter Tina M. Zappile and her husband Ron of Medford, N.J.; her grandchild, Florence N. Zappile; her sister Helen Haskell Remien and her husband Cam Remien of Ishpeming, Mich., her brother Richard Nichols and his wife Lois of Phippsburg, her brother Ernest Haskell and his wife Sally of West Bath; her beloved cousins; many nieces and nephews; and her former husband, David J. Mueller of Lexington, Ky. Auralie was born in Massachusetts to the late Dexter P. Nichols and Annie (Perry) Haskell. After Annie married Ernest Haskell Jr., their family moved to Bath where Auralie graduated from Morse High School in 1969. Auralie graduated from Indiana State University in 1974 with a Bachelor’s Degree in early childhood education. She married David J. Mueller and they had two children, Tina and Ben; they divorced after 22 years. Auralie enjoyed being a preschool teacher, swim instructor and coach, United States Swimming (USS) official, Le Leche League leader, and co-owner of Sunrise Convenience Store for many years while living in Simsbury, Conn. On Oct. 24, 1998, she married Wilfred “Jim” J. LaChance, and they resided in Enfield, Conn. for 20 years. She enjoyed camping, kayaking, kite making and flying, geocaching, and long drives moose watching in the woods of Maine with Jim, and spending time in Vermont with their close friends. Life with her was like ‘a breath of fresh air’ to Jim. When Auralie found out she had breast cancer three years ago, she sought every reasonable option to restore her health and maintain a good quality of life. When it became clear that this wasn’t possible, Auralie thanked her medical team at Starling Oncology and moved on to palliative care through Hartford HealthCare at Home Hospice that enabled her to have a brief window of relatively pain-free time. Her family would like to thank the excellent staff for their care, in particular Dr. Morganstern, and all the members of First Baptist Church of Enfield for their love and support. Auralie’s abundant optimism was contagious, and she will be remembered by her smile and laughter. Auralie was very talented and had a passion for art and crafts; she was an accomplished seamstress, and enjoyed quilting, weaving, working with glass, and more. She treasured her time as a member at Expressions Pottery for many years. Her favorite artists were Dale Chihuly, Oscar-Claude Monet, and her mom, Annie. She loved spending time with her grandchild, Florence. Auralie’s favorite place in the world was Popham Beach, Maine, especially when the ocean was wild, and she had very fond memories of summer camp at Fryeburg New Church Assembly. She also loved hiking out to Sister Point with the sea breeze and smell of salt in the air. She taught her kids the golden rule, and due to her fear of bridges, prepared them to safely escape a car if it flew off a bridge. Auralie was proud to work at Maxon Corp for over 20 years and the Farmington Valley YMCA for several years. A public memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Enfield on a date to be determined, and Auralie wishes for those who attend to wear bright colors to celebrate her life. Her ashes will be scattered along the coast of Maine. To share a memory, please visit https://www.facebook.com/auralie.lachance . In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the First Baptist Church of Enfield (Missions Committee)

