Jean Ellen Parker passed away on April 29, 2020, from ovarian cancer at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine where she was born on Dec. 9, 1956.

Jean grew up in Scarborough, Maine, and was known for her big heart and great sense of humor.

She graduated from Scarborough High school and took part in school plays. She worked at what once was Bayleys Lobster Pound during summer vacations. She also worked for Maine National Bank, the Dunstan School Restaurant and Hannaford.

She attended the University of Maine at Fort Kent for teaching and the University of New England for nursing.

She had a love for the elderly and later worked as a CNA at Springbrook and the Maine Veteran’s home.

Her biggest joy in life was her partner Walter and their son Charles Cogswell, who she was so proud of.

Jean leaves behind her lifetime partner, Walter Cogswell and her son, Charles; her sister, Ann Pismenny and Ann’s husband, Alex, her brother, Randy Parker and his wife, Pammy and her brother, Stephen Parker.

She also leaves behind her nieces and nephews, Billie Parker, Terra Parker, Lucy Parker, Katherine Pismenny, Luke Parker, David Dyer, Samuel Pismenny and Jessie Parker.

She is united in heaven with her parents, Charles and Lois Parker, whom she loved dearly.

A celebration of life luncheon will be held in the future when the coronavirus is less of a threat. Close friends and relatives interested in attending should RSVP for a future date to Ann at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: