Many food and beverage businesses are cautiously reopening and creating safe and tasty environments for their customers and employees. Here is a short but varied list – be safe and enjoy.

Brunswick

Flight Deck Brewing opened June 1 with Cook’s Take Flight food truck serving food during operating hours with safety precautions in place. Face coverings are required for customers unless seated at a table.

Freeport

Bessie’s Farm Goods (865-9840) has soups and baked goods available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays. Exact cash or checks only. Soups are $12/quart.

Laughing Stock Farm (831-2182) opened June 2 and has only a few summer CSAs still available. The farm stand will be open all season from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Seniors will be admitted from 8-10 a.m. on weekdays. The farm now carries additional items at the stand, including breads from Standard Baking; pork, chicken and beef; apples from Ricker Hill Orchards; blueberries from Blue Barrens Farm; cheeses from local producers; eggs from their own chickens; dairy products from Smiling Hill Farm, and other items.

Wolfe’s Neck Center is increasing its year-round donations of freshly grown vegetables to local food pantries. This includes produce that was grown for the Farm-to-Table summer dining series that was canceled because of the pandemic. Their spring plant sale is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6.

New Gloucester

Pineland Farms (688-4539) reopened June 1 for many items. Still no dining in, but sandwiches are available for takeout. Bagels can be pre-ordered for pickup and Maine asparagus is in. CDC guidelines are in place.

The New Gloucester Village Store is open (926-4224) except for made-to-order pizzas. Pre-made pizzas to be heated at home are ready to go.

Pownal

Portersfield Cider (233-5534) is selling cider at a curbside pickup stand at 255 Elmwood Road. Winter Hill Farm cheeses, their own greens and pickles and relish from Turtle Rock Farm are also for sale.

Topsham

Whatley Farm (844-0381) is selling seedlings at area farmers markets: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday in Brunswick at St. John’s School on Pleasant Street, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Brunswick Topsham Land Trust Market in the parking lot at Brunswick High School, 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at Flight Deck Brewing at Brunswick Landing and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Turtle Rock Farm on Burbank Street at Brunswick Landing.

Yarmouth

Rosemont Market (846-1234) opened June 1 with new walk-up service outside the front door. Ten items or fewer can be ordered on the spot – no pre-ordering needed. Or call ahead and orders will be ready for pickup. Freshly made sandwiches are back.

