PORTLAND – Beatrice L. Bushey, 91, of Portland passed away May 30, 2020, after an ongoing illness. Beatrice was born on December 11, 1928 to parents Vaughn and Elizabeth (Sparks) Foster. In 1946, she met the love of her life Robert A. Bushey and they were married on April 12, 1947 in Portland, Maine. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 1998, granddaughter, Judith A. Griffin and great-grandson, Timothy Sullivan Bushey. Beatrice is survived by her three sons, Arthur R. Bushey of Portland, Kenneth V. Bushey of Falmouth, Edward L. Bushey of Portland and by ‘the daughter she never had’, Joyce Blanchard. Bea had seven grandchildren, Stephen R. Bushey of New York, Martha Gamache of Hiram, Sarah H. Kelly of North Yarmouth, Timothy V. Bushey of Limerick, Jennifer L. McMann of Oklahoma, Jeremy E. Bushey of Portland, and a grandchild by extension, Becci Blanchard of New Gloucester. She also had great-grandchildren, Blake, Serenity and Stephen Bushey of New York and Judith A. McMann of Oklahoma. Bea’s most cherished accomplishment in life, together with Bob, was raising their three boys. The family lovingly referred to them as “Bea, Bob, and the boys.”After her retirement in 1998, Bea took a part time job at Falmouth Dunkin Donuts. On her twentieth anniversary in 2018, at the age of 88, Bea was presented with a plaque dedicating a meeting room named in her honor. She will be missed by her surviving sister-in-law, Louise Bushey of Westbrook and many nieces, nephews, and countless friends she made over the years. Family and friends are invited to attend visiting hours Sunday June 7, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland. Funeral Services will be held on Monday June 8, at 11:00 a.m., at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home followed by a committal service at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland. Online condolences can be made at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.In lieu of flowers,please make a donationin her name to your favorite charity.

