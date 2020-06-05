John Albert Lavigne 1943 – 2020 HARPSWELL – John Albert Lavigne, 76, of Harpswell died Monday June 1, 2020 at his home. He was born in Brunswick on June 9, 1943. He was the son of the late Lionel (Ginger) and Myrtle Alexander Lavigne. He is survived by his wife, Lorna Litchfield Lavigne. He is also survived by his three children, Michelle and her husband Jeffrey Peacock of Freeport, Debra and her partner Scott Paiement of Brunswick, and Eric of Bowdoin; his sister Marilyn and her husband Brad Sprague of Bowdoin and twin sister Shirley, wife of the late Leroy Timblin of Topsham; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He graduated from Brunswick High School in 1961. Shortly after graduation, he joined the United States Army and served as a paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division stationed in Germany. After his discharge from the Army, he worked with his father in his store (Ginger’s on the Harpswell Road) where they also processed many deer during hunting season. He had been a part time Deputy Sheriff and worked in many different capacities. In the mid 70’s, he and his former wife formed an insulation company, which is now run by their son, Eric. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and was often found fishing at many random streams, ponds and lakes or just exploring the country in his Jeep or motorcycle. He loved to spend time with friends and family and had a wonderful zest for life that will be sadly missed by many with his humor and infectious smile! We will always love you John Lavigne, a father, a brother, a husband, and many more. God Bless You!! Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, June 9, from 5-7 p.m. at Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick. A private funeral service will be held. Due to restrictions attendees are requested to wear a mask to all services. Attendance limitations may be in place to meet state mandates. Memorial condolences may be expressed at stetsonsfuneralhome.com

