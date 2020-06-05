David L. Thombs 1950 – 2020 PHIPPSBURG – David L. Thombs, 70, of Phippsburg passed away on May 30, 2020. He was born on April 25, 1950, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Pratt) Thombs. He spent his childhood with his brother, Burleigh, in Bath and at their family cottage in West Point. Gifted six lobster traps a piece for Christmas, Dave and Burleigh started lobstering as children. Attending Morse High School, he was active and athletic as part of the football and swim teams and graduated with honors, class of 1968. Dave went on to study Business Administration at the University of Maine Portland-Gorham, earning a Bachelor of Science and graduating with high distinction in 1973. Not one to sit in an office, he moved to Phippsburg to concentrate on lobstering. An avid lobsterman, he was most at ease when on the water in his boat, the Callie C. When not lobstering, he worked for Harry Doughty & Son and for the town of Phippbsurg. For 30 years he spent his “off season” plowing and tar patching. A lover of nature and wildlife, he spent over 40 years working on his land, digging a pond that was his gift to the animals that lived there, creating new habitat with each scoop of his excavator. Dave was always interested in Phippsburg town politics and was appointed to the Appeals Board in 1979. He became chairman in 1980, a post he passionately maintained until his death. The apple of his eye, daughter Callie was born in 1982. When she settled on North Haven Island he was thrilled, and loved to visit and ride the ferry, strike up a conversation with everyone he met and inquire about the local fishing fleet and boat builders. Dave’s optimistic outlook was only matched by his honesty and work ethic. He was hard working and generous, a genuine man. Throughout his life he valued his family, friendships and relationships, doing anything and everything someone might need. From mowing your lawn to plowing your driveway, driving you to appointments and right down to stopping by regularly to keep you company. He cared so genuinely for people and remembered every face, every family detail, every conversation. Dave’s passing leaves a large void in so many people’s lives. He is survived by his daughter, Callie Davisson and husband Noah and grandson Ezra of North Haven; a brother, Burleigh Thombs and wife Karin of Woolwich; a nephew, Ben Thombs and wife Amy of Signal Mountain, Tenn.; a niece, Stephanie Cottle and husband Steven of Carmel, Ind., and countless friends who considered him family. A Time of Remembrance will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the David E. Desmond and Son Funeral Home, 638 High St., Bath, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A graveside tribute will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Morningside Cemetery, Phippsburg. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Salvation Army or the Maine Fisherman’s Association

