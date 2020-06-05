SCARBOROUGH – Marilyn J. Johnson, 80, of Scarborough, passed away on Wednesday June 3, 2020 in Portland, Maine.She was born on December 27, 1939, in Portland, the daughter of Ernest and Phyllis Moulton.Marilyn was an avid reader of books of all kinds. She will be missed by many.She was predeceased by her parents, and her brother, Bruce Moulton.Marilyn is survived by her husband, Kenneth Johnson Sr. of Scarborough; her daughter, Kimberly Campbell of South Carolina; her son, Michael Wowk of Scarborough; her stepson, Kenny Johnson of Sarasota, Fla.; stepdaughter, Shasta Ellenburg of Dothan, AL; and 11 grandchildren.A time of visitation and sharing memories of Marilyn will be held on Sunday, June 7, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 US Rt. 1, Scarborough. Burial will be held privately.Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Marilyn’s memory to the National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department,30 East 33rd St.,New York, NY 10016.

