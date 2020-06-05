Claire Roby Quinlan 1921 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Claire Roby Quinlan, “Mimi”, passed away peacefully in her sleep on May 29 at the age of 98, just a few weeks shy of her 99th birthday. Claire was born June 22, 1921. She was the daughter of Leo “Pete” and Victoria Roby, and grew up in Hartford, Connecticut. She attended French schools and Hartford High School, where she met the love of her life, John Matthew Quinlan. They were married July 17, 1943 in Goldsboro, N.C. They had two daughters, Sandra Quinlan Potholm and Deborah Helena Quinlan. They raised their family in Bloomfield, Conn. and spent their summers at Point O’ Woods Beach, Old Lyme, Conn. Claire worked at Bloomfield High School for many years before moving to Maine to be with her family. She was an avid sports fan following various amateur and professional teams, especially UCONN’s Women’s basketball and the New England Patriots. She enjoyed their many extended family gatherings throughout the year; tailgating at the annual Yale/Harvard football game, their Christmas parties, and summer clambakes at Point O’ Woods. She was a voracious reader and loved her daily crossword puzzles. She was a talented interior decorator, hostess and a treasured member of her community. She and John lived life to its fullest; traveling extensively throughout the US, Europe, Mexico and the Caribbean, and never missed a social function. They were always the life of every party! Claire was also a surrogate mother/grandmother to all of her nieces/nephews and they loved spending time with her. Claire is predeceased by her brothers, Leo and Marcel Roby. She is survived by her two daughters, Deb Quinlan of Orr’s Island, Sandy Potholm and her husband Chris of Harpswell, two grandchildren, Erik Potholm and his wife Erica of Alexandria, VA and Heather Davis and her husband Bruce of Orr’s Island, and 3 great grandchildren, Noah and Aiden Potholm of Alexandria, VA and William Davis of Orr’s Island, ME. She also leaves behind many beloved nieces and nephews from Connecticut, North Carolina and Utah. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to:CHANS Home Health Care, 60 Baribeau Drive, Brunswick, ME 04011. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory please visit, http://www.brackettfh.com

