CASCO – Ruth A. King, 61, of Casco, Maine, passed away surrounded by family on May 24, 2020.She was born September 5, 1959. She was a blessed soul that will be missed by all of the lives and heart’s she’s touched. She was predeceased by her father, Donald E. King, mother, Geneva C. Larrabee, and brother, David J. King.She is survived by her sisters, Diane Davis, Jeanette Douglass, and Donna Ketchum; brothers, Danny King, Russell Larrabee and Shawn Larrabee. Including several nieces and nephews.A private graveside service will held after her burial due to COVID-19 precautions.

